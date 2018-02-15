BES STEM Science Camp

Blountstown Elementary students have the opportunity to participate in a STEM Science Camp every Wednesday and Thursday at BES. STEM is a curriculum based on educating students in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.
Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world problems. This approach helps to instill a lifelong love of science in a student-centered learning environment. Students engage in questioning, problem solving, collaboration, and hands-on activities while working together as they address real life issues. Veteran teachers, Mrs. Kim Peacock and Mrs. Sandy Willis, are heading up the STEM program. The ultimate goal is for STEM proficient students to be able to answer complex questions, investigate global issues, and develop solutions for challenges and real world problems while applying the rigor of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics content in a seamless fashion. Students are extremely excited about the program and can't wait to see what each new week brings! A special thanks to Mrs. Whitney Cherry from the Calhoun County Extension Office for her help in planning the STEM projects.
BES students worked in pairs on building catapults. They had to develop a design, construct a catapult and test it to see which design was the most cost effective, powerful and accurate. Students tested their catapults and competed in all three categories