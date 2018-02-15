Beau Johnson selected as BHS Head Football Coach and A.D.

Assistant Coach Beau Johnson has been selected and approved unanimously by the Calhoun County School Board as the next Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Blountstown High School. Johnson will replace Greg Jordan who resigned in January and accepted the head coach and athletic director position at Port St. Joe High School.
“I’m excited, our staff is excited, and we’re ready to get after it,” Johnson said Monday as his future Tiger players were lifting weights in the background. “We’re going to work hard and love these kids. I wanted this job and took it. I want my stepson to graduate from Blountstown High School.”
Johnson, 42, grew up in Newton, Georgia, and has been a coach for 20 years. His career started as a head coach at Edmund Burke Academy in Waynesboro, Ga. in 2005. In 2006, he led his team to the final four.
In 2007-08, he became the head coach at Piedmont County and made it to the final 8 both years and was named the District Coach of the Year in 2008. In 2013, Johnson came to Blountstown from Taylor County and became Coach Jordan’s defensive coordinator through 2015.
In 2105, he moved back to Georgia, became engaged to and married Garrett Collins who is now employed at Blountstown Middle School. Their son is in VPK at Blountstown Elementary School. While in Georgia, Johnson coached at AAA Brookwood School in Thomasville as a defensive coordinator and finished two years there with a 18-5 record.
“We came back to Blountstown, bought a house and was hired back on as an assistant with the Tigers. This will be my first head coaching position in Florida,” Johnson added.
“We’ve got an experienced coaching staff here and a great tradition at Blountstown High School. Coach Charles Buggs will be the defensive coordinator and I will be calling plays. Former Tiger Corey Silcox, now at Blountstown Elementary School, will be joining the staff,” Johnson noted.
Johnson said he might do things a little differently with blocking schemes, less motion, more wishbone offense, and run more play action, but stress getting the ball in his play makers hands.
“We’ve got some skill kids coming back from last year’s great team like quarterback Trent Peacock, runningback Trevon Smith and linebacker Kentrell Lawson. We’ve got to replace our 3 defensive linemen and 4 of 5 offensive linemen,” Johnson pointed out.
“We’ll be in the same region next season, but the big change will be 6 teams will make the playoffs. Sixteen of the twenty-four teams in the region will make the playoffs. Our staff is excited and our kids are excited to get to work and to continue the winning tradition at BHS,” Johnson concluded.