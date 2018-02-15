Three BHS Seniors receive Biletnikoff Scholarships at Tallahassee QB Club gala

Three Blountstown High School seniors, Paxton Blair (recipient of the Foundation Trustees Scholarship), Nathan Hunter and Destiny Williams, were honored on Saturday, February 10 for each receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Scholarship. This scholarship is given by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which is the creator and sponsor of the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which this year honored Oklahoma State's James Washington as the 2017 winner. The scholarship recipients were honored at the black tie gala the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's outstanding receiver, regardless of position. The TQC Foundation's mission is to provide college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extra-curricular levels. It is unheard of for three students from one school to receive this award.