Chase ends with suspect facing drug and firearms charges

On February 8, Deputy Beck and Lt. Revell were traveling East on SR 20. Lt. Revell was directly in front of Deputy Beck and behind a silver single cab truck. Lt. Revell advised Deputy Beck that the vehicle had failed to maintain a single traffic lane by passing over the yellow line twice with oncoming traffic. Lt. Revell advised Deputy Beck to get behind the vehicle. After running the tag information through dispatch, Deputy Beck activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed and exited the roadway onto the shoulder, but after coming to a stop the vehicle then began moving and entered back onto the roadway traveling east and gained speed. Deputy Beck then advised dispatch that the vehicle was fleeing and activated his emergency lights and siren. Lt. Revell was also pursuing the vehicle with lights and sirens activated directly behind Deputy Beck.
Deputy Beck observed the vehicle to have three occupants. The passenger appeared to be a while male who began placing both hands out the passenger window. The middle passenger, who appeared to be a white female, began placing her hands on her head. The vehicle began nearing the city of Blountstown where BPD Officer Holiday attempted to set up a roadblock using her patrol car with emergency lights activated. The vehicle then made a right hand turn onto 11th St. avoiding the roadblock. At this time, Deputy Beck attempted to position his patrol car on the left side of the vehicle in order to prevent the vehicle from making a left hand turn onto South St., with other until en route from the West. The vehicle them made a right hand turn onto South St. and SR 20. Once the vehicle came to the intersection of South St. and 22nd St., the vehicle continued west off the roadway onto a two trail road. Deputy Beck continued pursuing until he observed the vehicle come to the end of the two trail and began losing traction in a wet area. Deputy Beck then exited his patrol vehicle and pursued by foot. At this time, the vehicle appeared to be spinning out and traveled approximately 75 yards, while Deputy Beck continued chasing on foot. The vehicle then came to a stop, losing all traction and became wedged against a tree. Deputy Beck then began ordering all occupants to show him their hands. Lt. Revell then arrived on scene and assisted him on detaining the occupants of the vehicle.
During a search of the driver’s person. Deputy Beck located a bag, containing a large amount of a clear crystallized substance in his right front pants pocket. After removing the bag from his pocket, the subject made a spontaneous utterance stating, “that’s why I ran.” The substance was later field tested and positive for the presence of Methamphetamine. The driver was identified by his is Florida ID card as Steven Rourk. No contraband was found on either passenger. Lt. Revell interviewed Rourk on scene. Post Miranda, Rourk took ownership of the bag containing crystal Methamphetamine, a bag of synthetic Marijuana inside the vehicle and driving with a suspended license. He advised Lt. Revell that he fled because of the drugs and his license being suspended. All subjects were then detained and transported to the Calhoun County Jail for questioning.
Deputy Beck then conducted a search of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, he located a bag in the driver seat, containing a green leafy substance suspected to be synthetic Marijuana. Also located in the vehicle was a tan and black handgun under the driver seat. The handgun was identified as a Keltec with six rounds in the clip. The firearm was not determined to be stolen. In the driver door, a black gun case labeled Keltec was found. Inside the black case were a large amount of baggies and a black digital scale. Behind the passenger seat, a red container was located. Inside the container, a brown waxy unknown substance was located. In the bed of the truck, a pink and white hand bag was located. The bag contained four used hypdermic needles and womens shoes.
Deputy Beck and Lt. Revell then conducted a recorded interview with Rourk at the Calhoun County Jail. Lt. Revell asked Rourk with his Miranda rights being previously read, if he wished to still speak with us. He nodded his head in confirmation. Rourk took ownership to the bag of Methamphetamine located in his pocket, the bag of synthetic Marijuana located in the driver seat and the black Keltec box found in the driver side door panel. Lt. Revell asked Rourk about the Methamphetamine and advised him that it appeared to be around an ounce in weight. Rourk stated that it was just under an ounce because he had smoked some. Lt. Revell then asked Rourk if he was currently high, to which he advised he was. Rourk was then asked about the firearm found in the vehicle. He admitted to knowledge of the firearm. Rourk stated that he had removed it from the seat, placing it under the driver seat after pulling over, during the initial traffic stop. He also advised that he had set up a firearms deal between an unknown person and the owner of the vehicle who Rourk claimed was a friend. The firearms deal pertained to the firearm located inside the vehicle. After being asked about the baggies located in the Keltec box, Rourk admitted to selling Methamphetamine. This concluded the statement. Both passengers were released and advised they were free to go.
Based on the above information, Deputy Beck found probably cause to charge Steven Rourk with possession/trafficking 14-28 grams of Methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding a Law Enforcement Officer with sirens and lights activated and disregard for the safety of persons or property, driving while License suspended 3rd offense, and possession of drug equipment/paraphernalia with intent to manufacture/deliver/