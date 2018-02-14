Sheriff's Log for 02-14-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 7
Gregory Pierce, aggravated battered/person uses a deadly weapon, drugs-possess/control substance without prescription
Oliver Joseph Rice, Jr, stolen property-deal in/, nonmoving traffic vio/attach registration license plate not assigned
February 8
Amber Michelle Stevens, failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
Henry Cleve Barfield, battery/touch or strike
Stephen Byrd Hobby, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
February 10
Timothy Alan Copeland, battery/by person detained in prison or jail facility, probation violation/violation of probation
James Dillon Mayo, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
February 9
Steven Daniel Rourk, amphetamine-traffic/or methamphetamine, 14 grams or over, possess of weapon/by convicted felon firearm or concel weapon, flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, lights/sirens active, narcotic equipment-possess/manufacture deliver
Darrell Eugene Summerlin, probation violation/violation of probation
