Legals for 02/14/18

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.17-37-DR
KELLY BUEHLER,
Petitioner,
and
BRIAN BUEHLER,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
WITH DEPENDENT OR MINO
CHILDREN
To:Brian Buehler
Respondent’s last known address 23330 State Road 71 N.,
Altha, FL 32421
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KELLY BUEHLER, whose address is 23330 State Road 71, Altha, Fl 32421, on or before February 26, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedures, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this January 26, 2018.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NO.18CP-03
IN PROBATE
IN RE: The Estate of
ELLIS L. YON,
a/k/a ELLIS YON
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of ELLIS L. YON, deceased, whose date of death was November 8, 2017, File Number 18CP-03, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Calhoun County Courthouse, Probate Division, 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The name and address of the personal representative and that personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS OR DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 7, 2018
GWENETTE OWENS McGILL
P.O. Box 1629
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
Personal Representative
Thomas S. Gibson
Rish & Gibson, P.A.
116 Sailor’s Cove Drive
Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
(850) 229-8211
Attorney for Petitioner
FL Bar No. 0350583