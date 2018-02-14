It is with great sadness that the family of Carl Chadwick "Chad" Finuff of the Blue Creek Community announces his passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at the age of 57.
Chad will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his parents Edward & Vera Jean Finuff of Telogia, FL, his wife Laurie of 34 years and their daughters Samantha (Ty) Foran of Telogia, Shawna (Jamie) Sansom of Telogia and Misty (James) Cabral of St. Pete, FL and 11 precious grandchildren. Siblings include 2 sisters Charlotte (Bill) Wheeler, Helen (Roger) Whitehead and a brother Nicky Finuff all of Hosford, FL and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be Private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. Online condolences may be offered to: adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449.