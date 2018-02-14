Mrs. Alice Nelle Leonard passed away at her home on Ocheesee Farms on February 11, 2018.
Alice Nelle was born on May 29, 1916 in Jacksonville, Florida, and moved with her parents to Blountstown when she was 18 months old. Alice Nelle graduated from Calco High as valedictorian in 1932. After high school, she attended Florida State College for Women in Tallahassee, graduating with a degree in home economics in 1936. In 1939, Alice Nelle married Donald Mayes Leonard in her family home. They settled at Ocheesee where they lived on their farm for the remainder of their lives.
Alice Nelle taught in Aucilla, Florida, before returning to Calhoun County where she taught in Altha and Blountstown. Even though it had been many years since she stopped teaching she never stopped trying to educate the people around her. She had a thirst for knowledge and she quenched this thirst through a love of reading and she shared the information she gained with each person she met until her last days.
Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that “the world laughs in flowers,” and Alice Nelle made it her life’s work to bring joy to the world through her garden. Each spring her yard exploded in “laughter” and brought a smile to the face of everyone who visited her. Unlike many gardeners she always encouraged visitors to pick her flowers, spreading her joy across the homes of all of her friends and family. Her yard wasn’t just her “gift to God”; it was a gift to the soul of each person she escorted through it. A trip through her yard wasn’t just a chance to view the bounty of her hard work, it was an opportunity for her to enrich our lives with wisdom, love, and kindness.
Alice Nelle was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Leonard, her parents, John and Clara Jones, her daughter, Dona Leonard Dunn, and her sister Audrey Jones Fayard. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Ann Gardner and her husband, Jim, of Panama City, Sharon Leonard-McCrone and her husband, Henry, and Dresa Barfield, her grandchildren are, Deneen and Greg Granger, Amanda and Scott McCarthy, Jami and Brad Thomas, John and Marissa Barfield, Chris and Holly Gardner, Samuel Davis, she had fifteen great grandchildren Jay, Jordan, Reagan, Trace, JD, Brady, Aidan, Bryce, Ace, Marley, Boston, Sullivan, Capri, Charlotte, and James, and one niece, Claire Armstrong Sickle.
Maharishi Mahesh Yogi said that “Happiness radiates like the fragrance from a flower and draws all good things towards you.” Alice Nelle spread happiness to the lives of all of those who knew her and her life was filled with goodness.
Funeral services for Alice Nelle Leonard will be held at the United Methodist Church in Blountstown, Florida, at 3:00 pm on February 14, 2018. Burial will be at the Leonard Family Cemetery at Ocheesee Farms. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-5449 Online condolences can be made on her tribute page at adamsfh.com