Ms. Margie Fowler Davis, age 94, of Altha passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2018 in Tallahassee, Fl.
She retired from Altha Public School where she worked in the library teaching many children to say ma’am. She was a member of the Altha First Baptist Church. Margie was preceded in death by both her parents, Georgia and Jeff Fowler, brother Gene Fowler and husband Ellis Davis.
She is survived by four children, Ann Crutchfield and husband Marvin of Kennesaw, GA; Charles Davis and wife Delores of Altha, FL; Mary Frank Brooks and husband Richard of Altha, FL; and Freddie Davis of Altha. Grandchildren, Brett Crutchfield, Chad Crutchfield, Tommy Davis, Wendy Doyal, Nancy Mears, John Brooks, Emily Warner, Jeffery Davis, and Tyler Pearson. Her exchange grandson Jakob S. Hanson and wife Charlotte of Germany. Great Grandchildren; Aaron Doyal, Lindsey Doyal, Collin Mears, Allyson Mears, Brooks Ann Mears, Benjamin Brooks, Ellie Brooks, Davis Warner, Cameron Pearson and Remington Pearson. Margie was blessed to have three special ladies in her life that became honorary family members; Anita Gouge, Marlene Carson, and Sue Chester.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Bureau of Braille & Talking Book Library Services would be appreciated. Through these services Margie enjoyed listening to countless books. Celebration of life will be held at the Altha First Baptist Church, Wednesday February 14, 2018 at 11:00 am central time, with Brother Dewayne Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow in Chipola Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 13, 2018 from 5:00 pm (CST) until 7:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.