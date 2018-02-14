Daniel E. “Gene” Ryals, 92 of Marianna, passed away Friday, February 9, at his home.
Gene was born in Ybor City, Florida November 27, 1925 to the late Daniel and Maggie Lane Ryals and had lived in Jackson County since 1950 after earning a master’s degree from the University of Florida. He worked as an Ag instructor for Altha High School for 23 years and later worked for Leon County as an Ag and Horticulture instructor. He was a Future Farmers of America Hall of Fame inductee and was very active in the Jackson County Farmers Market and with Ryals Hill Nursery. Gene was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Altha and was a veteran of World War II serving in the US Air Force and later retired from the Air Force Reserves.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Maggie Ryals, his wife Louise Weston Ryals; his children, Diana “DiDi Griffin, Helene Ryals Godeaux and Anne Ryals Alday.
Survivors include his son, Danny Ryals and his wife, Lynn of Blountstown; 2 sons-in-law Hewey Alday and John Griffin; a brother, Daniel George Croft and his wife, Gloria of Webster, Florida; 8 grandchildren, Audrey Lynn and Daniel Ryals, Kyla McKenzie, Amy and Kethan Griffin, Matt, Sean and Kevin Alday and 7 great grandchildren.
Services were held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, from the First Baptist Church of Altha. Interment followed in the New Shiloh Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Take Stock in Children, 18597 NE SR 69 Blountstown, FL 32424.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-5449 or you may leave an online condolence at adamsfh.com