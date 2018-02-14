Rudolph Boggs, 86 of Hudson, FL passed away February 10, 2018.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday 11 AM at Grace Memorial and the family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 till 7 PM. A native of Jackson County Florida, he came to the area in 1969 from Daytona, FL. Mr. Boggs was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator who worked in road construction all over Florida. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his wife Lela.
Survivors include his 3 daughters, Judy Elliott (Larry), Joni Hoffman (Jim), and Jani Wagner (Charles); 4 brothers, Pete, James, Donald and Ronald; sister, Ruby Platt; 4 grandchildren Jesse, Christina, Alysha, and Sarah; 4 great-grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Arianna and Madeleine. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to HPH Hospice, http://www.chaptershealth.org/give/donate/ in memory of Rudolph.
Grace MemorialHudson was in charge of the arrangements. www.gracememorialhudson.com