Julia Y. (Faircloth) Allen, age 51, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Julia was born on February 14, 1966 in Donaldsonville, GA to George Archie Faircloth, Jr. and Myrtice (Cloud) Faircloth and had lived in Blountstown all of her life. Julia worked in the Health Care Field with Human Rescores. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown. Julia was preceded in death by her father, George Archie Faircloth, Jr..
Survivors include her husband, Paul Allen of Blountstown, FL; mother, Myrtice Faircloth of Bristol, FL; 2 brothers, Joe Faircloth of Bristol, FL, George Archie Faircloth, III of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Myrtice Elaine Faircloth of Bristol, FL; 2 nieces, Tonya Jensen and Renea Green; 4 nephews, Justin Faircloth, Jason Faircloth, Richard Faircloth and David Brown; 5 great-nephews, Billy Jensen, Carter Green, Sawyer Green, Bowen Faircloth and Chason Faircloth; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown with Reverend Ryan McDougald officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.