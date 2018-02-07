Altha Alumni Basketball Game

The Annual Altha Alumni Basketball Game was another success Friday night as spectators enjoyed the competition on the court by former players and the spirit provided by former Wildcat cheerleaders.

Cheerleaders below - kneeling: Skylar Shelton McClellan, Brianna Yon, Charlene Whitehead Yon, Cindy Savoie Alday, Mallory Basford McClain, Tasha McClain Greene, Meagan Neel Henson, Abbie Edenfield

Players, First Row: Troy Brady, Blake Bodiford, Jay Yon, Brandon Ellis, Caleb Willis, Sawyer O'Bryan, Johnny Sewell, Jaylon Hall, Corde Beauchamp; Second Row: Devin Ferrell, Jeffery Edgar, Christian Williford, Hunter Young, Ben Willis, Kent Rogers, Nick Young.
