Altha FFA travels to Tallahassee

Wednesday, January 30th, Max Scott, Nathalie Yoder, Braeden Raper, and Carly Young, of Altha FFA had the privilege to go to Tallahassee and advocate for agriculture and FFA.
Altha FFA was joined by roughly 150 other FFA members from across the state as part of Florida FFA's annual Capital Day.
FFA members spoke with Commissioner of Agriculture and candidate for governor, Adam Putnam, as well numerous other legislators. Pictured with Senator Gainer (L-R) are Carly, Max, Sen. Gainer, Braeden, and Nathalie.