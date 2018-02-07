Local students chosen for Honor Choir

Recently, two students from Blountstown High School and two students from Blountstown Middle School were selected to attend the Florida chapter of American Choral Director's Association's Honor Choirs held at Seminole State College in Orlando.
Sarah Lynn White and Niya Bright were selected to participate in the High School Honor Choir and Carson Neel and Samuel Gillis were selected to participate in the Male Honor Choir.
Out of hundreds of auditions, 100 voices were selected for the High School Honor Choir and 150 voices for the Male Honor Choir. Both choirs bring in nationally known conductors who spend two days rehearsing with the choirs to perform in a concert.
Congratulations to these fine young musicians!