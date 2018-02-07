Property Appraiser Offers Community Outreach for Property Tax Exemptions

Calhoun County Property Appraiser, Carla Peacock has launched a community outreach initiative for property tax exemptions.
“I think it’s important to get out in the community and reach out to tax payers who might not be aware of the exemptions available. We also want to reach those citizens who can’t make it to our office.” The Property Appraiser and staff will be available to assist with Homestead, Senior, Greenbelt and other property tax exemption applications, as well as answer any questions on property taxes. The filing period for all exemptions is January 1 to March 1.
Documents required to file a Homestead Exemption include:
• Recorded deed in your name
• Florida driver’s license showing permanent residence address
• Social Security number
• Utility bill
The Property Appraiser’s office will be at the Calhoun County Public Library Branches on the following dates. For more information call the Property Appraiser’s office at 674-5636.
Altha Branch February 6th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Shelton’s Park Branch February 8th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
Mossy Pond Branch February 8th – 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kinard Branch February 12th - 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon
Hugh Creek Branch February 19th – 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Blountstown Library February 22nd – 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.