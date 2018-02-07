Barbara Ann (Burke) Hobby, age 65, of Bristol Fl., passed away January 30, 2018 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on June 7, 1952 in Quincy, FL to the late Lloyd and Catherine Burke. Barbara graduated with her GED from Liberty County High School and spent majority of her life as a homemaker. Most of her days were spent with one of her “girls”, her best friend and husband “Bill” or one of her “granny-babies”. She loved life, family, and most importantly her LORD. She could often be found sitting in her reclining rocking chair reading a crime story or planting more flowers in pots to bring inside. On rainy nights she enjoyed sitting on the porch listening to the rain fall on the tin roof. Her smile, tender voice, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Catherine Burke; brothers, Frank Rudd, Johnny Burke, and Dennis Burke; sister, Kathy Florney; and granddaughter, Autumn Hobby Smith.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Hobby of Bristol, FL; 1 son, Billy Hobby, Jr and wife, Sherry of Bristol, FL; 5 daughters, Mellisa Anders and husband, Brian of Bristol, FL, Sharee McKay and husband, James of Bristol, FL, Garrett Maneth and husband, Shane of Bristol, FL; Mindy Leftwich and husband, Michael of Bristol, Lue Ann Sutton and husband, Joe of Bristol, FL; 4 sisters, Bernadine Branch of Greensboro, FL, Laynette Temple of Blountstown, FL, Renay Jordan of Hosford, FL, Kattie Botting and husband, Edward of Bristol, FL; 16 grandchildren, Whitney Edwards, Lindsay Anders, Raymond Sutton, Aylissa Wells, Jesse Hobby, Steven Hobby, Summer Hobby, Madason McKay, Trinity McKay, Kayla Maneth, Noah Maneth, Madix Maneth, Nicholas Hagerman, Jacob Hagerman, Ethan Hagerman, and Wyatt Leftwich; 3 great-grandchildren
Funeral services were held Friday, February 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm (EST) at Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment followed in Lake Mystic Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.