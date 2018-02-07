Billy Ray Ivory

Mr. Billy Ray Ivory of Blountstown, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life enteral on Friday, January 26, 2018 in Calhoun-Liberty Hospital.

Ray leaves a lifetime of love and precious memories to be cherished by his loving family: son, Domenique (Yaminah) of Blountstown, Andre (Meagan) of Bristol, Arsenio (Casey) from Panama City, and Malcolm Ivory of Chipley; sisters, Edwina Ivory of Blountstown, Ruth Ivory of Tallahassee, and Unita Ivory-Bush of Jacksonville; brother, James Ivory (Kristen) of Blountstown; granddaughter, Karenda Ivory of Blountstown; one grandson, Avan Ivory of Panama City; along with special friends, Linda Williams, Amos Speights, Frankie Mosley and Kenneth Mosley, and a host of brothers and sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services were held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) from the sanctuary of the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16345 SE River Street in Blountstown, Florida where the Reverend Dr. C.L. Wilson is the pastor/teacher. Interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery in Blountstown.
Vann Funeral Home, 4265 Saint Andrews St., Marianna, FL 32448 was in charge of the arrangements. 850-482-3300.
