Wilma Louise Hires, age 92, of Blountstown passed away Sunday, February 4, 2018.
Born in Blountstown, December 10, 1925, Louise was the daughter of the late Wiley and Loney (Henderson) Stewart. She was a homemaker who was very active in her community and church. She was a volunteer for Calhoun County Senior Citizen Association for thirty-plus years and a volunteer as Poll worker for the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections. She was also a very active member of Abe Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Wiley and Loney Stewart, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Grover Hires; her son, Ricky Hires; and her brother, Wiley Stewart, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Billy Hires and his wife, Patricia; her daughter, Betty Pitts and her husband, Allen; and a daughter-in-law, Valarie Hires all of Blountstown; six grandchildren, Renee Moore, Ray Hires, Clay Hires, Gina Burke, Jason Hires, and Kayla Carnley; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters both of Blountstown, Verna Holley and Alice McCroan.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time (2:00 p.m.) in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 7. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Allen Pitts officiating. Interment will be in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
You may send flowers or make memorial contributions to Abe Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 13913 SW County Road 275, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.