On February 2, 2018 Msg. Roy Dean Flowers departed his earthly home.
No more PCS or TDY, his duty is finished. Roy retired from the United States Army with 24 years of service, he served during the Vietnam War working in the chemical and biological department. He also worked with Civil service for 24 years and 8 years as a government contractor. Roy was a member of Dixie Masonic Lodge # 109 F&AM and Red Level Lodge # 134 and was 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was born on October 3 1937 to Luther L. Flowers and Eva Mae (Pitts) Flowers. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister and 2 brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of 56 years; a daughter, Juanita M (David) Powell; a son, Roy Dean Flowers Jr.; grandson, Kyle (Jamie) Powell and granddaughter, Tyne (Matthew) Trevino; great granddaughters, Aislynn and Cati; great grandsons, Cale Powell, Landon Dean Trevino; also 3 brothers, 4 sisters as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Jehu Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 12:00 pm noon (CST) until service time at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. In Lieu of flowers the family's wishes are contribution be made to Shriner Hospital for Children Houston, 6977 Main St. Houston, TX 77030 (800) 241-GIFT.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.