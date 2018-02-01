Tigers improve record to 14-2

The Blountstown Tigers have boosted their record to an impressive 14-2 with wins over Cottondale and Holmes County.
The Tigers hosted Cottondale last Friday night and came away with a 54-45 victory. KK Godwin continues to spark the Tiger offense and led the scoring with 21 points. Denzel Washington added 12 points followed by Jamal Howard with 11. Treven Smith and Trent Peacock scored 5 each for the Tigers.
The Tigers traveled to Holmes County Monday night and avenged an early season loss by downing the Blue Devils, 58-42. Godwin once again led the Tigers scoring 27 points. Howard follwed with 10, Peacock 7, Washington 6, Nathan Hunter had 7, Treven Smith 4 and Keavis Bess 3.
The JV Tigers improved to 11-3 last week also defeating Cottondale and Holmes County.
In the 41-24 win over Cottondale, Xander Peacock led the scoring with 19 points and teammate Travis Simpson added 10.
In the 50-35 win over Holmes County, Peacock once again led the scoring with 16 points. Jace White added 8 ad Noah Parramore had 7.