Lady Tigers defeat Wewa and Liberty County; 6-11

The Blountstown Lady Tiger Basketball Team went on the road to Wewa January 23 and defeated the Lady Gators, 49-34. Jaren Williams led the Lady Tigers with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Ricquel Scales added 14 points and 5 rebounds followed by Krystyna Everett with 10 points and Kortnie Johnson with 6 points.
On January 25, the Lady Tigers traveled across the bridge and defeated the Lady Bulldogs of Liberty County, 49-32. Williams once again led the Lady Tigers scoring 24 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Scales followed with 11 points and 3 steals. Johnson had 9 points and 14 rebounds. Dadriana Peterson added 5 points and teammate Pennie Kennedy had 2 points in the victory.
The two victories last week improved the Lady Tigers’ record to 6-11 for the season. The Lady Tigers travel to Quincy Monroe Thursday night for a 5:00 p.m. CST tipoff and will finish the season at home against Bozeman on Friday, February 2 at 5:30 p.m.