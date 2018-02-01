BHS students competed in FBLA

Thursday, February 1. 2018
The following students competed in FBLA Objective and Performance Events. These are the results.

Performance Events
1. Paxton Blair-Public Speaking (2nd Place)
2. Nina Boyd and Selena Stone –Graphic Design Team (1st Place)
3. Sofia Coley-Job Interview (1st Place)
4. Aliah Dudley-Impromptu Speaking (5th Place)
5. Mizzetta Holliday-Introduction to Public Speaking (1st Place)
6. Heaven Porter-Impromptu Speaking (4th Place)
7. Shelby Roberts-Introduction to Public Speaking (3rd Place)

Objective Test Events
8. Sailor Blair-Health Care Administration (2nd Place)
9. Trevor Carpenter-Computer Problem Solving (2nd Place)
10. Kendall Hatchett-Sports and Entertainment Management (3rd Place)
11. Madison Phillips-Business Communication (2nd Place)
12. Carson Ramsey-Introduction to FBLA (2nd Place)

13. Haleigh Tumminello-Health Care Administration (1st Place)
14. Drew Willis-Agribusiness (4th Place)

The following students will be advancing to State:
1. Sailor Blair
2. Nina Boyd
3. Trevor Carpenter
4. Sofia Coley
5. Mizzetta Holliday
6. Madison Phillips
7. Carson Ramsey
8. Selena Stone
9. Haleigh Tumminello
