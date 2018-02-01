Greg Jordan resigns after 12 seasons as BHS Head Coach

After posting a record of 105-39 in twelve seasons as Blountstown’s Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Greg Jordan turned in his resignation last Tuesday morning. A few days after closing this chapter of his coaching career, a new one opened. Jordan was named Port St. Joe’s new Head Football Coach and AD following a Friday morning School Board meeting in Port St. Joe.
Jordan says he made the decision to step down during the Christmas holidays. “It was important for me to leave on my own terms and felt the time was right,” he noted. “I was fortunate to be able to coach both of my sons in State Championship games. I’ve had some great kids at Blountstown and great community support. I have no regrets and wouldn’t change anything.”
Jordan started coaching BHS baseball in 1998 and became an assistant football coach shortly afterwards. In the spring of 2006, BHS Head Coach Bobby Johns left for Baker County and Jordan, who was serving his first year as a head coach in Wewa, was offered the opportunity to return to his alma-mater to become the head coach and athletic director. In his one season at Wewa, he posted an 8-3 record, only losing to Port St. Joe, Blountstown and Lafayette-Mayo.
“I had some great players at Blountstown,” Jordan noted. “Ryan Baker (LSU), John Lockhart (Ga. Tech), Stephen Matthews (West Fla.) and many others.”
The Friday before Jordan stepped down, Port St. Joe Head Coach John Palmer resigned due to health reasons and became the school’s dean of students. Palmer and Jordan had become friends over the years after competing so hard against each other on opposing sidelines.
Palmer had introduced Jordan to Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton. Palmer had told Norton that when he retired one day “there was the guy to get.” Palmer encouraged Jordan to consider the job when he stepped down.
Last year, the Tigers beat the Sharks, 3-0, during the regular season and 41-21 in the playoffs. The year before, the Sharks put the Tigers out of the playoffs. The matchup has produced some great games and the winner since 2013 has advanced to the Final Four.
The process has begun to find a new head coach, athletic director and weightlifting coach for BHS.
For Coach Jordan, Tiger fans will wish him continued success, except once, maybe twice every Fall.