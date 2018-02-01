Josie Hall overcomes injury to compete for a State Lifting title

Altha Senior Josie Hall has faced many challenges this year on her quest to a state championship.
Josie has attended Altha School since kindergarten and loves the school and community. She has grown up around sports, often referred to as a gym or field rat, and been an active member of the volleyball, softball, cheerleading and weightlifting teams at Altha School.
She is currently president of the Altha Senior Beta Club and has a 3.34 unweighted GPA. On August 29, 2017, in warm-up exercises at a varsity volleyball game against Bozeman, Josie landed wrong on a hit and tore her ACL. She thought her sports seasons had ended and the devastation began to set in.
As a competitive weightlifter, she had placed 3rd in the state the previous year in 1A, 154 pound class, and was hoping to clench the state title this coming year. After much consideration, a lot of physical therapy and support from her family, friends, coaches and community, she decided to forego repairing the injury until summer time and try to make the best of her Senior year.
She was fitted for an ACL brace and began the journey to capture the 154 pound, class 1A state championship with a torn ACL.
In the last 3 weeks, Josie has been named District 3, Class 1A Champion with a 155 bench, 155 clean & jerk for a 310 total, and Region 2, Class 1A Champion with a 165 bench and a 155 clean & jerk for a 320 total. State qualifier list came out this week and she is ranked NUMBER ONE in the 154 pound weight class and will compete in the state weightlifting competition at Arnold on February 2 in a quest to become the 154 pound, Class 1A State Champ. She will never tell you she did this by herself, but through prayer and the grace and goodness of God that she has even been able to compete, yet alone, make it this far. Being a multisport athlete has its challenges and she has to make time for school work. When she is not lifting, she can be found at the softball field getting ready for the upcoming softball season, or cheering on her team at basketball games as a varsity cheerleader. After graduation, she plans to go to nursing school and eventually become a nurse anesthetist.
She is an all-around great kid, with a lot of self-motivation and good work ethic. In her words, she prays before every competition, “let my last be my best.” She has truly been blessed and learned a lot of lessons in such a short time.
Congratulations Josie and we wish you the best on your quest!