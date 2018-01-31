CALHOUN COUNTY
January 24
Kristen Michelle Paul, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
January 25
Charles David Kyle, out of county warrant
Shaun Marcus Shaw, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
January 27
April Marie Adkins - resist officer/obstruct without violence
Deonte Isiah Dudley, flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO light/sirens active
January 28
Deondra Lamar Fitzgerald, out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 01-31-18
