Edgar William Hysinger, age 91, of Blountstown passed away Saturday, January 27 in Blountstown.
Born in Cleveland, Tennessee, January 15, 1927, Edgar was the son of Oscar A. and Frances (Haeflinger) Hysinger. Edgar came to Blountstown from Lynn Haven in February 2017 where he was a car dealer.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian Ernestine Hysinger of Blountstown; sons, Jim Hysinger of Panama City and William K. Hysinger of Christiansted, Virgin Islands; his grandchild, Cody; a sister, Dorothy Solomon of Michigan; and friends, Marc and Sharon Bailey.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.