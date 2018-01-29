Hugh Willard Story, age 83, of Hosford, FL passed away, Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Willard was born on February 25, 1935 in Hosford, FL to Charlie Otha Story and Evelyn Christine (Duggar) Story and had lived in Liberty County all of his life. He was retired from the Florida Department of Transportation with 30 years of service and also worked for 5 years with the Gadsden County Road Department. Willard was a member of Word of Truth UPC Church in Blountstown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Otha Story and Evelyn Christine (Duggar) Story, 3 sons, Kenneth Willard Story, Lawrence Jeffery Story and Hugh Willard Story, 2 brothers, Charles Robert Story and Dennis Otha Story.
Survivors include his wife of over 54 years, Carol Story of Hosford, FL; 2 sons, Bobby Lynn Story and wife, Norma Jean of Blountstown, FL and David Jerome Story and wife, Virginia of Bainbridge, GA; 2 daughters, Sharon Meeks of Altha, FL and Karen Regina Oxendine of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Frances Irrita Smith of Wauchula, FL; 11 grandchildren, Nichole Pickron, Tracy Price, Melissa Norris, Robbie Meeks, Tina Hill, Travis Meeks, Jason Story, Ashley Holland, Autumn Oxendine, Samantha Story and Jonathan Story; 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in law, Nancy Story, son-in-law, Randy Oxendine.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00 pm (CST) at Word of Truth UPC Church in Blountstown with Pastor Ron Baker, Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment was held on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Blue Creek Cemetery near Hosford, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.