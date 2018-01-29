Jimmy Ray McClendon, age 66, of Altha, FL passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Jimmy Ray McClendon, age 66, of Altha, FL passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in Blountstown, FL. Jimmy was born on February 23, 1951 in Blountstown to Alvin Theo McClendon and Emma (Whitfield) McClendon and had lived in Calhoun County most of his life. He was an auto mechanic and served in the United States Army. Jimmy truly loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Theo McClendon and Emma (Whitfield) McClendon, son, James Martin, 2 brothers, James Theo McClendon and Jackie Derel McClendon, father-in-law, Charles Eady. Jimmy attended the Altha Church of God Church.
Survivors include, his wife, Charlene McClendon of Altha, FL; 3 sons, Douglas Eugene Martin of Marianna, FL, Jeremy Dale Martin of Marianna, FL, Jimmy Mack McClendon and wife, Barbara of Blue Creek, FL; 1 daughter, P.J. Wheetley and husband, Rob of Bristol, FL; 3 brothers, Jerry McClendon and wife, Helen of Blountstown, FL, Joseph McClendon and wife, Candy of Montgomery, AL, John McClendon of Blountstown, FL; 2 sisters, Janice Faye Bodiford and husband, Tyo of Blountstown, FL, Elaine Buchalter and husband, Harvy of Grand Ridge, FL; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; Best buddy, Eva Lynn Eady of Altha, FL and many extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 2, 2018 from 6:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation. In Lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the American Heart Association, 653 west 23rd street, Panama City, FL 32405.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.