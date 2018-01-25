FFA Competes at Subdistrict and District Contests

Carr FFA participated in the Subdistrict Contest on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

The event was hosted by Bozeman FFA. Members competed in Creed, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Parliamentary Procedure, and Prepared Public Speaking. The primary goal of these leadership development events is to develop individual responsibilities, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

The Parliamentary Procedure Team and Prepared Public Speaker Carleigh Mayo then competed at the district contest on January 19, 2018. Parliamentary Procedure team members placed second and Carleigh Mayo placed first. Congratulations to these teams, we are proud of their accomplishments. Best wishes to Carleigh as she advances to the state contest in June!
