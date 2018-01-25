Former Tigers now playing at the college level

Blountstown Tiger Head Baseball Coach Emory Horne was joined recently on a cold December afternoon by five of his former players for infield and batting practice. These young men worked hard as Tigers and their efforts paid off as they all now play at the college level.
Pictured L-R:
Colby Mullins (2015) is at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia, and will enter the spring as their closer. He will be going on to Middle Georgia State after this season to continue his baseball career and education.
Derek Eberly (2016) is at Pearl River Community College in Pearl River, Mississippi. He is projected to be their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter this year and is being looked at by several four year schools to continue on after this spring, but he is undecided at this time.
Chasen Roulhac (2016 is at Albany State University in Albany, Georgia, and is projected to be their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter. He also held this role last year as a freshman.
Next to his dad above, Bryson Horne is at Georgia Highlands in Cartersville, Georgia, and is projected to be their starting first baseman and hit in the middle of the order.
Tyreek Sumner (2017) is at Coastal Alabama in- Munroeville, Alabama, where he is projected to start in the outfield positions and hit early in the order.
Coach Horne wanted to wish these young men the best as they head into the new season.
“Myself and these players want to thank the community and fans for your support through the years. GO TIGERS!”