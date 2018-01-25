Lady Tigers defeat Vernon, 44-24

The Blountstown Lady Tiger Basketball Team lost to Cottondale and Graceville last week but came out on top against Vernon. The Vernon victory left the Lady Tigers at 4-10 on the season.
In the Cottondale matchup, Cottondale prevailed, 51-35. Jaren Williams led the Lady Tigers with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Krystyna Everett added 7 points followed by Riquel Scales with 4, Kornie Johnson and Dadriana Peterson with 2 each.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Graceville last Thursda night and lost 28-14 to those Tigers. Kortnie Johnson, Krystyna Everett and Jaren Williams each had 4 for the Tigers and Ricquel Scales added 2.
The Lady Tigers defeated Vernon on Friday night, 44-24. Jaren Williams led the Lady Tigers with 17 points followed by Krystyna Everett with 10, Reagan Hall with 6, and Kortnie Johnson with 3. Pennie Kennedy and Alissa Pippin added 2 each.