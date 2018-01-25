Health Department urges residents it’s not to late to have flu vaccine

Calhoun and Liberty, Fla.— In Florida and throughout the U.S., flu activity is on the rise. In Calhoun and Liberty county we are currently seeing an increase in flu activity.
Kelly King, with the Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County, reported Tuesday that all primary clinics do not report their numbers to them. However, Calhoun-Liberty Hospital has reported that in the month of January they have seen 226 suspected FLU cases. She pointed out that not all these cases were given flu swap test and diagnosis was bassed on symptoms. Of the 226 cases, 43 were tested and confirmed positive cases.
DOH- Calhoun and Liberty is urging residents to get your flu vaccine now if you have not already. There are still weeks of flu activity to come. It is not too late to get your flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is safe, and recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women.
Flu vaccines can vary in effectiveness from season to season, but they continue to be the best way to prevent influenza infection and serious influenza complications. To locate a flu shot near you, contact your health care provider or use DOH’s flu shot locator: www.flhealth.gov/findaflushot
Flu Shots are available for adults and children at both Calhoun and Liberty CHD.
If you become ill with flu-like symptoms, contact your health care provider as soon as possible. Your health care provider can prescribe antiviral treatment if appropriate. Treatment is most effective when started within 48 hours, so calling as soon as you become ill is important, especially if you or your loved one is at a higher risk for complications: children younger than 5, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions.
Stay home from work and keep children home from school or daycare when sick to help prevent spreading the flu to others. It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office. You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoiding touching your face.
Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information on how you can be a part of #FluFreeFlorida. Visit www.floridahealth.gov/floridaflu
for more information on influenza and influenza-like illness in Florida.
