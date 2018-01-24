Bonnie A. Abbott, age 81, of Blountstown passed away Monday, January 22, 2018.
Born in Marianna, January 12, 1937, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Thomas and Willie (Adkins) Armstrong. She lived in Blountstown all her life and worked at River Valley Rehabilitation Center as a certified nurse’s assistant.
In addition to her parents, Thomas and Willie Armstrong, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Bill” Abbott.
Survivors include her son, Eddie Joe Abbott and his wife, Doris of Bonifay; two daughters, Tammy Moore and her husband, Tony of Altha and Rachel McCoy and her husband, John of Blountstown; two grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Odean Armstrong of Blountstown, Josie Johnson and Julie Shuler, both of Bristol.
The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 25 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Riley Adams officiating. Interment will be in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.