CALHOUN COUNTY
January 17
William Lee Owens - VOP
Caronell Dupiree Palm - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Chrystal Gail Holt - fraud/utter false bank bill note check draft, crimes against person/exploitation of elderly less than 20K dollars
January 18
Randy Dale Kent - battery/felony battery result from bodily harm/disability, sex assault/victim over 12 years of age physical force no dmg, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
Kerry Grant Landrum - battery/touch or strike
Oscar David Mincy - probation violation/violation of probation
January 19
Ashley Stairs - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
January 20
Alissa Willis - nonmoving traffic violation/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
January 21
Melody Renay Armstrong - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment-possess/naracotic equip - possess and or use
Sheriff's Log for 01-24-18
