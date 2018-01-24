Legals for 01/24/18

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
IN RE: Forfeiture of:
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Rufus Cargile, III
Last Known Address: 2199 Ashleigh Avenue, Grand Ridge, FL 32442
Rufus Cargile, III
16724 SE Boyd Street, Apt. 723, Blountstown, FL 32424
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a forfeiture action has been filed against the above described currency by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You are required to file an answer and any written defenses with the Clerk of the Court and to serve a copy of the answer and defenses on or before the 6th day of February 2018, on Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612. Failure to file your answer and defenses will result in a default being entered against you.
WITNESSED by hand and the Seal of the Court on this 19th day of December 2017.
The Honorable Carla Hand
Clerk of Court
Lori Flowers:
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000002
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EOLA FARMER HIRES,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of EOLA FARMER HIRES, deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000002, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was October 5, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $28,767.98, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME ADDRESS
Jerry Marcus Hires
24596 NE Grady Tew Road
Altha, Florida 32421
Roberta H. Grantham
1300 Savannah Drive
Panama City, Florida 32405
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE
NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 25, 2018.
Person Giving Notice:
Jamie G. Averett, Petitioner
974 Robert Thompson Road
Monticello, Florida 34344
Phone (770) 713-2780
Email: javerett@qpiyle.org
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com