John Leroy Kelly, age 56, of Blountstown passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018.
He was born February 3, 1961 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He proudly served in the United States Navy for seven years. His occupation was auto technician.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marian (Walker) Gillespie; and a sister, Barbara Lewis.
Survivors include his wife, Tesa (Sparks) Kelly of Blountstown; his son, John Leroy Kelly, Jr. also of Blountstown; two daughters, Marian Kelly of Bristol and Jacqueline Renee Kelly of Blountstown; five grandchildren, Haley Abbott, Gavin Danley, Kaylee Abbott, Lexie Danley, and Braxton Abbott; a brother, James Kelly of Ocala and a sister, Peggy Rodebaugh of Ocala.
The family will receive friends at his home, 20759 Central Avenue East, Apartment 1, from noon to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 27 CST.
