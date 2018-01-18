Calhoun/Liberty Green Dot Program

On Friday, January 12th, the Blountstown Tigers and the Liberty County Bulldogs joined together to cheer on their respective basketball teams and to show support for the Green Dot program being implemented in the high schools in both Calhoun and Liberty counties.
The Green Dot program uses bystander intervention strategy for violence prevention. Classroom overviews of the program are taught by consultants Vicki Bennett and Tyler Wertenberger, along with a six-hour training to groups of students who do not tolerate power-based personal violence such as bullying, dating violence or sexual assault. Everyone is expected to do their part in keeping each other safe. The program uses the concept of the Green Dot (actions, behaviors, or choices) to stop a Red Dot (act of power-based violence).
According to PAEC consultant Vicki Bennett, “January is our Social Media Campaign. We have launched a new website at https://greendotpaec.org/
. Please follow our website and our Facebook page at Green Dot Calhoun/Liberty or Instagram at Green Dot Calhoun/Liberty. Through these links you will learn more about the Green Dot mission and you will see the great things that students in Calhoun and Liberty counties are doing to promote it and live it. We have a saying at the Green Dot that no one has to do everything but everyone has to do something.”
Pictured are the BHS Cheerleaders and Liberty County Girl’s Basketball team.