Altha Public School traveled to Senior Beta Convention

Thursday, January 18. 2018
Altha Public School recentley returned from Senior Beta State Convention. There were over 900 people registered for convention. Altha School is very proud of their kids and their efforts! Those who did not place in the top three, are already making plans to become better competitors next year. They represented their school and community very well. Altha’s club received the Golden Key Award, by growing in convention attendance.

Competitions and Results

Recyclable Art - Amberley Moseley

Mixed Media - Lauren Martin

Photography - Graham Bruner

Living Literature - Nikki Richards, Angel Martinez, Stephanie Foxworth

Ag 11th grade - Braeden Raper

Creative Writing Division 2 - Taylor Young

Social Studies 10th grade - Asher Young

Math 11th grade - Bethany Griswell

Quiz Bowl - Asher Young, Noah Reagan, Braeden Raper

Robotics - Asher Young, Noah Reagan, Braeden Raper

Handmade Jewelry - Megan Mantecon, placed 3rd

Social Studies 12th grade - Max Scott, placed 3rd

Language Arts 11th grade- Anna Alday, placed 2nd

Ag 12th grade - Stephanie Foxworth, placed 1st

Banner - Bethany Griswell, Taylor Young, Anna Alday, Austin Roberts, placed 3rd

Group Talent - Morgan Raper, Anna Alday, Josie Hall, Max Scott, Stephanie Foxworth, Haley Stone, Shaylynn Pleasant, Austin Roberts, Taylor Young, Amberly Moseley, Bethany Griswell - 2nd Place

All names in bold will advance to National competitions in June in Savannah, Georgia.
