Altha Public School traveled to Senior Beta Convention

Altha Public School recentley returned from Senior Beta State Convention. There were over 900 people registered for convention. Altha School is very proud of their kids and their efforts! Those who did not place in the top three, are already making plans to become better competitors next year. They represented their school and community very well. Altha’s club received the Golden Key Award, by growing in convention attendance.
Competitions and Results
Recyclable Art - Amberley Moseley
Mixed Media - Lauren Martin
Photography - Graham Bruner
Living Literature - Nikki Richards, Angel Martinez, Stephanie Foxworth
Ag 11th grade - Braeden Raper
Creative Writing Division 2 - Taylor Young
Social Studies 10th grade - Asher Young
Math 11th grade - Bethany Griswell
Quiz Bowl - Asher Young, Noah Reagan, Braeden Raper
Robotics - Asher Young, Noah Reagan, Braeden Raper
Handmade Jewelry - Megan Mantecon, placed 3rd
Social Studies 12th grade - Max Scott, placed 3rd
Language Arts 11th grade- Anna Alday, placed 2nd
Ag 12th grade - Stephanie Foxworth, placed 1st
Banner - Bethany Griswell, Taylor Young, Anna Alday, Austin Roberts, placed 3rd
Group Talent - Morgan Raper, Anna Alday, Josie Hall, Max Scott, Stephanie Foxworth, Haley Stone, Shaylynn Pleasant, Austin Roberts, Taylor Young, Amberly Moseley, Bethany Griswell - 2nd Place
All names in bold will advance to National competitions in June in Savannah, Georgia.