Gainer accepts City’s offer for former ford dealership property

According to City Manager Traci Hall, the City of Blountstown and former Bay Ford owner George Gainer have reached an agreeement for the City to purchase the property formerly occupied by the dealership.
In December, Mrs. Hall contacted Mr. Gainer to see if he would be interested in selling the fenced lot on the south side of their office to make an exit for City Hall. Mr. Gainer came back with an offer of all of the Bay Ford Property and the City giving him the “chicken corner” lot and $300,000. Mr. Gainer’s offer was presented at the January Council meeting and the Council made a counter offer of all of the Bay Ford property for chicken corner and $250,000. Mr. Gainer accepted the City’s offer last week.
“There are no immediate plans for the property,” Hall noted. There has been some discussion of moving the Blountstown Police Department to the old Maloy’s building,” City Manager Hall noted. More discussion is expected at the next meeting.