Wendy Leah Williams, age 56, of Altha passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 in Panama City.
Born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, March 20, 1961, Wendy was the daughter of Jake and Lagada (Dirk) Weigel. She proudly served in the United States Air Force until her retirement as a paralegal for twelve years and a computer communications systems craftsman for eleven years. Wendy was a member of First Baptist Church Blountstown.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Wayne Williams of Altha; her son, Jake Williams and his wife, Katherine of Las Vegas; daughters, Emily Williams of Altha, Ellen Watson of Bristol, and Selena Capps and her husband, Corey also of Bristol; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Logan, Cole, Peyton, Gracee, Harlee, and Kylynn; her parents, Jake and Lagada Weigel and three brothers all of Wisconsin, Mike, Todd, and Joel Weigel; and three sisters, Debbie Kroening and Robin Weigel of Wisconsin, and Jane Noffsinger of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
A memorial service will be at Blountstown First Baptist Church, Monday, January 15, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Dustin Malphurs officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.