Sheriff's Log for 01-17-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 8
Deondra Fitzgerald - nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
Michelle Skeen - neglect child/without great harm, neglect child/without harm
Kendrell Smith - Kidnap- imprisonment/adult, domestic battery/domestic battery, assault/intent threat to do violence
Laura Lee Turpin - VOP
January 9
Robert Dravin - aggravated assault/on person 65 years of age or older, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Bobby Ray Sanders - larc/petit 1st degree property 100 to under 300 dollars
Jennifer Michelle Allen - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Amos Lewis Anderson - aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
Edward Clark - criminal registration convicted felon registration
January 10
Eric Tracy Mayo - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Elijah Ryan Riley - battery/touch or strike
Christopher Lee Rowe - failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
