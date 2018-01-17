Sheriff's Log for 01-17-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 8
Deondra Fitzgerald - nonmoving traffic viol/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
Michelle Skeen - neglect child/without great harm, neglect child/without harm
Kendrell Smith - Kidnap- imprisonment/adult, domestic battery/domestic battery, assault/intent threat to do violence
Laura Lee Turpin - VOP
January 9
Robert Dravin - aggravated assault/on person 65 years of age or older, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Bobby Ray Sanders - larc/petit 1st degree property 100 to under 300 dollars
Jennifer Michelle Allen - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Amos Lewis Anderson - aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
Edward Clark - criminal registration convicted felon registration
January 10
Eric Tracy Mayo - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Elijah Ryan Riley - battery/touch or strike
Christopher Lee Rowe - failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 8
Anthony Damon Mahaffey - driving while license suspended revoked
Andrea Jackson - violation of probation
January 9
Christopher Rosier - fraud-false statement-to obtain reemployment assistance
January 10
Richard Troy Durden - probation violation-larc-petit theft, 1st degree, 100 less 300 dollars
Richard Dloyd Kyle - evidence-destroying-tamper with or fabricate physical, drug equipment-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams
Ashley Nicole Scruggs - holding for Gulf Co.
January 12
Jacklon C. Ahbol - shoplifting-petit theft from merchant, 2nd offense
Camilo Curz Castillo - serving weekends
Gregory Donaldson - moving traffic violation - knowingly driving while license suspended revoked
January 14
April Johnson - disorderly conduct

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


