Legals for 01/17/18
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
IN RE: Forfeiture of:
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Rufus Cargile, III
Last Known Address: 2199 Ashleigh Avenue, Grand Ridge, FL 32442
Rufus Cargile, III
16724 SE Boyd Street, Apt. 723, Blountstown, FL 32424
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a forfeiture action has been filed against the above described currency by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You are required to file an answer and any written defenses with the Clerk of the Court and to serve a copy of the answer and defenses on or before the 6th day of February 2018, on Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612. Failure to file your answer and defenses will result in a default being entered against you.
WITNESSED by hand and the Seal of the Court on this 19th day of December 2017.
The Honorable Carla Hand
Clerk of Court
Lori Flowers:
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
for DESIGN/BUILD SERVICES
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY
JAIL KITCHEN ADDITION
Purpose:
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners, hereafter referred to as the “County” is soliciting qualifications packages from interested Design-Build teams for the delivery and furnishing of all necessary materials, labor, equipment and professional design services for the design and construction of a Kitchen Addition to the current jail facilities. The purpose of the project is to provide for the long term needs of Calhoun County, to replace the existing kitchen facility which is undersized for the current load.
All interested Proposers shall be required to comply with Florida Statute 287.055, Design-Build requirements. All short-listed Proposers will be required to post a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the contract. At this time, Proposers shall evidence their ability to maintain a Performance and Payment bond in the amount of at least $1 Million and at least $1 Million in Professional Liability insurance. All proposers and will be required to comply with all Standard Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action and Minority Business Enterprise requirements.
Selection Process:
The services being sought under this RFP are considered professional in nature. Consequently, the evaluation of the proposals will be based upon consideration of the demonstrated qualifications and capabilities of the proposers that will result in an award that is in the best interest of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The selection process will proceed as follows:
The County or the County’s Jail Committee will receive and review the Qualifications Packages and will determine the three most qualified firms.
The County reserves the right to award the project based on the qualifications submittals or entertain presentations from the top three firms.
Should presentations be conducted the firms will be ranked in order of preference and submitted to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Clarifications and Notices:
Calhoun County does not assume any responsibility for the cost of the preparation of your response to the request.
Calhoun County reserves the right to reject any and/or all submittals and waive any and/or all technicalities, of which the County deems to be in their best interest.
The County reserves the right at any time prior to entering into a formal contract, and for any reason, to suspend or terminate this project.
Equal Employment Opportunity: During the performance of this contract, the architect/engineer agrees as follows: The A/E will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, place of birth, or physical handicap.
Calhoun County reserves the right to make changes to the RFQ, Cancel the RFQ, request clarifications, negotiate modifications to proposals, proceed with alternative delivery methods.
Proposal Instructions can be acquired at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (Old Courthouse), 20776 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424 or for more information call Kim Tanner at (850) 674-5049.
All proposals should be submitted no later than 2:00 pm on February 8, 2018 to:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, FL 32424
No proposals will be accepted after the time set for receipt of the proposals. Proposals will be awarded on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting.
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP) jobs. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
