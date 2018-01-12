Mrs. Doris Viola Eby, age 91, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, January 8, 2018 in Blountstown.
Doris was born on December 4, 1926 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Joseph Stoll and Annie (Yoder) Stoll and had lived in Calhoun County since 1979 coming from Wisconsin. She was a homemaker and a member of Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown. Doris loved singing and watching Gaither Gospel Videos and sewing. She loved cooking and spending time with her precious family. She always had a special spot in her heart for little children.
Survivors include, her husband, Melvin Eby; 4 sons, Glen David Eby and wife, Irene (Schrock) Eby, Orville Wayne Eby and wife, Ruth (Weldy) Eby; Carl Edward Eby and wife Rose (Yutzy) Eby; Willis Eugene Eby and wife, Tammy (Knight) Eby; 6 daughters, Miriam Joyce (Eby) Taylor and husband Mike Taylor; Edith Arlene (Eby) Bates and husband, Glenn Bates; Alice Marie (Eby) Hamlin and husband Ricky Hamlin; Ellen Elizabeth (Eby); Janice Louise (Eby) Brown and husband, Duane Brown; Donita Kay (Eby) Yoder and husband Kevin Yoder; 5 brothers, Lloyd Stoll; Warren Stoll; Raymond Stoll; Roger Stoll and Roy Stoll; 1 sister, Carol Hensley; 27 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10:30 am (CST) at Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown with Pastor Doug Gingerich, Pastor Dan Yoder and Pastor Paul Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, January 12, 2018 from 6:00 pm (CST) until 8:00 pm (CST) at Rivertown Community Church. Interment will follow in Red Oak Cemetery near Altha, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.