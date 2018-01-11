Former BHS Football and Weightlifting Coach Bobby Johns Inducted to FACA Hall of Fame Inducted January 6, 2018...Daytons Beach, Florida

Bobby Johns’ coaching career began as a volunteer assistant football coach at Eastside High School in Gainesville in 1993. It is now 2018 and Coach Johns is still working diligently to touch the lives of many young men across the state of Florida. His 25 year career has spanned across 12 different schools, with several different positions. He went from his humble beginnings at Eastside to an assistant position at Baker County to the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Columbia High School. He then held Head Football coaching positions at Countryside, Lake Region, Blountstown, Baker County, Milton, Bacon County (GA), and Vernon. He was the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Bradford High school before taking his current position as the Head Football Coach at Wewahitchka High School. All together, Coach Johns has served 12 years as an Athletic Director, 18 years as a head football coach, and 23 years as a head weightlifting coach.

Through football, Coach Johns has won 135 games. His Blountstown team was the Class 1A State Runner up in 2004 where he was also awarded the Florida Dairy Farmers’ “Class 1A State Football Coach of the Year”, and Tallahassee Democrat’s “Football Coach of the Year”. The Panama City Herald awarded him “Football Coach of the Year” three times: 2004, 2005 and 2014. The Florida Times Union named him “Football Coach of the Year” in 2007. He was recognized as FACA District’s “Football Coach of the Year” seven times. Both the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons have awarded him “Coach of the Week”. Coach Johns’ career football highlights include: posting the best single season record to date in Lake Region football history, the longest regular season winning streak at Blountstown High School with 28 games in a row, tying for the most District Championships for any single coach at Baker County High School, and making the only Final 4 appearance in Vernon football history.

In weightlifting, Coach Johns has won 5 “State Championships” (1995, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2009) at three schools, ranking him 3rd all time for boys’ weightlifting championships in the state of Florida. He also has 3 “State Runner-ups” (1997, 2005, 2016). He has coached 17 individual male “State Champions”, 3 of which are currently state record holders. he also has coached 1 individual female State Champion. In 2008, he was Florida Dairy Farmer’s “State Coach of the Year”. The Gainesville Sun named him “Coach of the Year” 8 times, as well as receiving that title from the Tallahassee Democrat, Panama City Herald, and the Florida Times Union. His weightlifting career record is 131 wins and 6 losses. Coach Johns also started the first boys’ and girls’ weightlifting teams during his time at Blountstown.

In addition to coaching and being an athletic director, Coach Johns has served 4 years on the FHSAA Football  Advisory Committee, 8 years on the FHSAA Weightlifting Advisory Committee, and is presently serving on the FHSAA Board of Directors for the third year.

Coach Johns has been married 21 years to Chevon Johns with whom he has two wonderful children: Chaz (28) and Alexis (15).
