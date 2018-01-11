Inducted January 6, 2018...Daytons Beach, Florida
Bobby Johns’ coaching career began as a volunteer assistant football coach at Eastside High School in Gainesville in 1993. It is now 2018 and Coach Johns is still working diligently to touch the lives of many young men across the state of Florida. His 25 year career has spanned across 12 different schools, with several different positions. He went from his humble beginnings at Eastside to an assistant position at Baker County to the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Columbia High School. He then held Head Football coaching positions at Countryside, Lake Region, Blountstown, Baker County, Milton, Bacon County (GA), and Vernon. He was the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Bradford High school before taking his current position as the Head Football Coach at Wewahitchka High School. All together, Coach Johns has served 12 years as an Athletic Director, 18 years as a head football coach, and 23 years as a head weightlifting coach.
Former BHS Football and Weightlifting Coach Bobby Johns Inducted to FACA Hall of Fame Inducted January 6, 2018...Daytons Beach, Florida
