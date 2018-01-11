Tiger’s Table set for January 18th

Happy New Year! Blountstown High School's Culinary Class, The Tiger's Table, will be serving it's fifth luncheon of the school year on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 11am to 1pm in the culinary dining room on the BHS Campus.
The three course meal will consist of:
Choice of Appetizer:
* House Salad with House-Made Pepper-Jelly Vinaigrette or Ranch
* Pasta Fagioli Soup
* Stuffed Mushrooms with Parmesan Crisp
* Fried Mozzarella with House-made Marinara
Entree':
* Lasagna
* Garlic Bread
Choice of Desserts:
* Tiramisu
* Italian Cream Cake
* Ricotta Cheesecake with Berries
* Strawberries with Balsamic and Whipped Cream
The cost of the meal is $12 and reservations must be made by Friday, January 12. Due to spacial restrictions, we will be capping the reservations at 200. This includes to-go orders as well. Deliveries will be made to BES, BMS, the county offices and to any place with an order of 5 or more. To RSVP, either call (850) 674-5724, ext. 43 or email samantha.taylor@calhounflschools.org. If you had previously reserved for this Tiger's Table and wish to cancel, please contact Samantha Taylor to make room for others. Thank you for supporting the BHS Culinary Program. We look forward to seeing you this school year!