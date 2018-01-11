Altha Basketball falls to Wewa, beats Munroe

At Poplar Springs, the Cats’ build a 10 point second quarter lead, but could not hold the lead as Poplar Springs came back to beat Altha.
Mason Smith led the Cats’ with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Rhett Bodiford added 13 points and 3 assists. Spencer Sneads contributed 12 points and 6 rebounds. Trace Newman chipped in with 8 points and 4 rebounds. Joesph Varnum had 3 assists and 4 steals in the loss.
“We are so close to being a pretty decent team. We are young and still make critical mistakes, but we are putting longer stretches together. Still not playing 32 minutes worth of good basketball, but each night we become more competitive.” commented Coach Rogers.
Wewahitchka 79 Altha 54
At Wewahitchka, Altha and Wewahitchka was nip and tuck the entire first half. The Gators led 34-31 after the first half and pulled away in the 4th quarter.
Rhett Bodiford led the Cats’ with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Spencer Sneads added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Mason Smith chipped in with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Trace Newman contributed 9 points and 5 rebounds. Joesph Varnum added 5 points and 4 assists.
“We played well enough to be up 10 at the half but missed a lot of easy opportunites in the first half. The second half we had some unforced turnovers that got us out of the game; but this young group will continue to improve.” added Coach Rogers.
The JV lost 23-22 on a last second three pointer at the buzzer. Cole Fielder scored 9 points. Trace Mears added 7 points. Jaren Austin had 6 points in the loss.
Altha 72 Munroe 68
Altha struggled but managed to win 72-68 at Munroe Friday night.
Spencer Sneads scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. Mason Smith added 21 points, 17 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory. Rhett Bodiford chipped in with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Trace Newman added 10 points and 9 rebounds. Joesph Varnum contributed 2 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists in the effort. Matthew Baxley had 2 points and 2 rebounds.
“Not our best effort, but we were just glad to get out with the win. We are young and with our 4th win, we continue to get better but still have a lot of room for improvement.” concluded Coach Rogers.
Altha won the jv game 37-25. Jaron Austin and Trace Mears each scored 10 points. Jacob Caulley added 6 points. Cole Fielder scored 4 points. Cody Barfield notched 3 points and Nate Murray chipped in with 2 for the Cats’.