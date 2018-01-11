County awarded $398,000 FWC grant to replace and repair Neal Landing Ramp

Calhoun County has been awarded $398,847 in funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to replace and repair Neal Landing Boat Ramp. The design for this project was previously funded by a Florida Boating Improvement Program application in 2011 and was completed in 2012.
Construction funds have been applied for twice in the past three years with no success in funding. In 2017 the application was revamped and resubmitted and was ranked 2nd in the State.
The project will consist of the removal and replacement of the existing boat ramp. The new ramp will be a total of 60 feet in width to allow for multiple boats to be launched simultaneously. Additionally, the project will allow for the installation of a new floating dock and gangway as well as a new rock jetty upstream of the existing timber wall.
The county is still awaiting an agreement from FWC but are looking forward to starting this project as it is a huge need in our community.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners would like to thank the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and all of the community members and businesses that supported this project as well as the staff that worked on this application. Chelsea Snowden is the Contracts and Grants Coordinator for the County.