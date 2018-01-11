By Park Trammell, Jr.
and Mike Tucker
Arguably the best all-around student-athlete in the history of Blountstown High School was Earl Montgomery, who passed away November 13, 2017, at age 75.
Those of us who were Earl’s contemporaries – as well as people one generation before and one generation after him – probably know what a remarkable person he was. But those born after 1975 or 1980 may not. This article is written both to tell Earl’s story to this younger segment of our population and, for all of us, to assign Earl his proper place in history.
A 1960 graduate of Blountstown High School, Earl was an honor student, student body president and three-sport star athlete. He led BHS to the 1960 Class B state basketball championship, the school’s first state title in any sport. He was the most valuable player in the state tournament and represented North Florida in the state all-star basketball game. He also was an all-state-caliber player in football and baseball.
In the classroom, Earl taught us about “multi-tasking” long before we’d ever heard the term. The attribute that gained him the most respect – from classmates, teammates, competitors, teachers and friends – was his unyielding tenacity and determination. He knew only knew one approach to any task: the very best he could do in completing it. And he did this in an unassuming manner that gained him many friends and admirers. Although blessed with an abundance of God-given skill and ability, he was humble and never boasted of his accomplishments. He treated everyone with the same cheerfulness, helpful demeanor and respect. He truly lived “The Golden Rule.”
Earl was a person of unquestionable character and integrity. He knew what was right -- and that’s the way he lived his life.
After graduating with honors from BHS, he received a scholarship to the University of Florida, where he later earned a degree in pharmacy. After playing on the UF freshman basketball team, Earl shifted his primary athletic interest to baseball. A member of the Southeastern Conference Champion 1963 baseball team, he played second base and was one of the Gators’ top hitters.
Although he worked as a pharmacist for a short time, Earl soon began studies at the Emory University College of Dentistry. After graduating with a DDS from Emory, he served two years in the U.S. Army and later opened a dental practice in Tallahassee.
By this time, Earl and wife Venita had two children – Eric and Anna – and he was spending lots of time helping raise a family. During a busy, successful 30-year dental career he still found time for humanitarian work such as serving on a team of professionals that provided dental care for indigent patients in Mexico.
In time, Earl had gotten divorced, his children had grown up, married and had children of their own. His faithful companion for his last 20 years was Gail Presnell, a schoolteacher and life-long resident of Gadsden County.
In addition to his family, one of Earl’s passions during the later years of his life was golf. He approached that sport with the same level of focus and determination that had marked everything else he had done in life. He was never satisfied with mediocrity. He didn’t win every game – which always was his goal -- but he never failed to give other players full credit for their accomplishments.
Earl had deep family roots in Calhoun County. His grandfather was legendary physician Dr. M. W. Eldridge, who had clinics in Altha and Blountstown. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Hattie Eldridge Montgomery, and half-brothers, Bobby and Johnny Rooks. He is survived by numerous relatives who still live in the Blountstown area, including sister Jackie Montgomery Terry (husband Bud) and brother Howell Montgomery (wife Rita).
Earl battled heart problems for the greater part of his adult life. Although he had undergone open-heart surgery and valve replacements, he kept active physically -- but he eventually had to have a pacemaker implanted. His declining health was a major impetus for a group of his friends deciding to hold “A Tiger Tradition” celebration in March 2016. In deference to Earl’s humility and also to honor his Blountstown High contemporaries, the invitation list was greatly expanded and more than 100 people turned out on a rainy evening to join in the festivities.
With his physical condition continuing to decline, this past year Earl sought out medical expertise that could offer hope. Ultimately, he decided to undergo a risky, revolutionary procedure that might provide relief. True to his life-long nature, he made the decision to charge straight ahead in pursuit of the best possible outcome. And he never gave up.
Earl’s friends and Blountstown High classmates from the late 1950s and early 1960s will always remember this amazing person for his kindness, his competitive spirit and his dedication to excellence.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The authors were Earl’s close, life-long friends who attended local schools with him beginning with Calhoun County’s very first public kindergarten in September 1947 through high school graduation in May 1960.