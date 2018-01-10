CALHOUN COUNTY
January 2
Robert William Andrews - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without persons inside, burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, larc/300 less 10K dollars from 65 years of age older
Jonathan Andre Lindig - violation of probation
Allen Michael Webb - violation of probation
January 3
Kevin Mabry Hill - out of county warrant
January 4
Antonia Marie Barcenas - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/mis/unk/nonjuv
David Jason Gouge - violation of probation
Samantha D. Williams - larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
January 5
Rashon Davis - traffic offense/DUI and damage property
January 6
Donny Ray Tucker - battery/touch or strike, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
January 7
Ashley Monique Hendrix - violation of conditional release
Sheriff's Log for 01-10-18
